There are no plans to reduce the scale of development on ‘Babylon’s Fall’, according to developers. .

The action RPG title released on March 3 for PS4, PS5, and PC and shortly after its release developers PlatinumGames/SquareEnix asked for feedback from fans through a survey to help it understand how it could bring everyone a better game experience.

SquareEnix said in a tweet posted to the game's official Twitter account: “Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development. Is the continuing service in danger? No. There are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall. Content up to the end of Season 2 is now practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond. "

The games developers - who are also known for titles such as the 'Final Fantasy' series and 'Tomb Raider' - went on to explain that they will "continue" to release game updates and "improve" gameplay determined by feedback from fans.

The tweet continued: We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers."

The company conlcuded the tweet by thanking fans and noted that they "look forward" to welcoming more players to £enjoy the world" in the future.

The tweet read: "We would like to thank all Sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!”