'The Witcher 4' has been confirmed by Epic Games.

Following the smash-hit ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, the games developer said in a statement that the latest instalment will "kick off a new saga" as they embark on a new partnership with Epic Games.

The statement read: "We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise.This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences."

Despite the confirmation that a new instalment is in the works, the company went on to note that "no further details" are available at this time.

Since the release of The Witcher 2, CD Projekt have used their own engine, REDengine, but their partnership with Epic is set to help tailor the engine for "open-world experiences".

CTO of Projekt RED, Paweł Zawodny, said: “Both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game "

EpicGames were said to be "deeply honoured" by the collaboration as they aim to "push the limits" of gaming for the next several years.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said: “We are deeply honored by the opportunity to partner with CD PROJEKT RED to push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together, and this effort will benefit the developer community for years to come.”