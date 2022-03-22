Francis Ford Coppola has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 82-year-old director was given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard for being the man responsible for acclaimed cinematic masterpieces such as 'The Godfather' trilogy and 'Apocalypse Now'.

Coppola was joined at the unveiling ceremony by his sister, 'Rocky' actress Talia Shire' - who also starred in 'The Godfather' films - and actress Elle Fanning who paid tribute to "Uncle Francis" in a speech at the ceremony in front of the historic Musso and Frank Grill.

She said: "In every email we’ve exchanged, you’ve always signed 'Love, Uncle Francis', so I love you so much Uncle Francis. "There’s no one in the world more deserving than you. You should have should have all the stars on the street if it was up to me. I love you."

The six-time Academy Award winner had directed Elle, 23, in his 2011 horror 'Twixt' when she was a child star and Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez went on to describe the acclaimed director as "cinematic gold" as she paid tribute to 'The Godfather' shortly before the iconic film turns 50.

She said: "Francis Ford Coppola is cinematic gold! His legendary career has been a huge part of Hollywood’s film history for decades,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We are very proud to welcome him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and we are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Hollywood’s most famous films, ‘The Godfather’.”

Francis - who graduated with a degree in drama from Hofstra University and made his feature film debut with 'Dementia 13' back in 1963 - is the 2,715th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and joins the likes of screen icons Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland on the walk, as well as fellow directors Ron Howard and Stanley Kramer.