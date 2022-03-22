Sandra Bullock is “not” retiring from acting.

‘The Lost City’ star is just stepping away from film sets to “spend time” with her “beautiful babies”, namely her 11-year-old son Louis and her eight-year-old daughter Laila.

While speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the 52-year-old actress told correspondent Sandra Vergara: "I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while. I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Sandra admitted she was keen on making “memories” but wasn’t going to step away from Hollywood without proper notice.

She said: “"I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

"I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies, [If] I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement,”

She quipped: "A very important announcement that no one will care about."

Earlier this month, the Academy Award winner outlined her intentions to be where she is “happiest”, which currently with her children.

Sandra said: "Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

"We don't know how long or how short, but that's where I'm gonna be for a while," before joking that her responsibilities to her two kids included "servicing their every need" and keeping up with their "social calendar."

Late last year, the ‘Speed’ star spilled she was “just the mom” when she’s at home.

Sandra added: “When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be,” before adding that she “loves” watching Louis and Laila get older.

She said: "Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be."

"And who they're growing up to be, I couldn't be more proud of.”