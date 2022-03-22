Lily Collins forgot she was being directed by her husband while filming 'Windfall'.

The 33-year-old actress married director Charlie McDowell in 2021, but she forgot about their off-set relationship during the shoot for the Netflix movie.

Lily shared: "Weirdly, there were moments when I forgot that we were together, because the way in which he directs, he such a communicative and collaborative director that is all about how the actor feels and grounding it in truth and someone that you feel very safe with in an environment where you're the most vulnerable.

"That's what you want in a life partner and it is what you want as an actor in your director."

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - also insisted she didn't receive any special favours from her husband during the shoot.

The 'Emily in Paris' star explained that she was treated the same as her co-stars.

She told 'CBS Mornings': "He treats everyone the same, and there were very few of us in the cast so we all had a very intimate, collaborative experience that sometimes I would forget that it was my Charlie as opposed to Charlie-my-director.

"It was so fun."

Lily has already received praise for her performance in the new thriller film.

But the brunette beauty insists her husband actually deserves a lot of the credit.

She said: "I honestly attest so much of it to Charlie.

"There's something very specific that he saw in all of us, we all play against type. But for me specifically that he saw in me and he got out of me that I haven't been able to do. [He] creatively believes in me sometimes maybe more than I believe in myself."