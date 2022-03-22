Mayim Bialik claims to be the victim of an advertising "hoax".

The 46-year-old actress has taken to social media to distance herself from a series of online adverts that are using her name to sell CBD gummies.

In a post on her Twitter account, Mayim wrote: "Hi everyone. So... awkward: there are many untrue things floating around the internet about many public figures, but I want to address one about me that looks very authentic but is indeed a hoax. I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future. (sic)"

On Facebook, several product pages currently claim to sell Mayim's CBD gummies.

The actress doesn't actually endorse the product, but she hasn't been able to have the ads removed.

She wrote: "I have tried to get this removed to no avail. It’s not real."

Meanwhile, Mayim recently revealed she would "love" to be named 'Jeopardy!'s permanent host.

The actress was originally hired to host some prime-time specials and spin-off runs of the beloved quiz show before being asked to fill in as daytime presenter. Mayim admits she would love to have her contract renewed in the coming months.

She said: "I would love that.

"I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.

"Hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6."

Mayim could become the programme's first full-time female host and she'd relish the opportunity to present the show.

She added: "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind."