Olivia Rodrigo has "grown so much" since releasing her debut album.

The 19-year-old singer released 'SOUR' in May 2021, and Olivia feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced over the last year.

She shared: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Olivia still considers herself to be a "hopeless romantic".

But the chart-topping star admits to being a different person now compared to when she wrote her debut album.

She told People: "I felt definitely differently about love when I wrote 'SOUR' versus now. I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships.

"But now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted to being an "oversharer".

The singer also feels she benefited from making a record amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about writing "brutally honest songs", she explained: "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that.

"I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that ... but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs."