Justin Bieber is "keeping a close eye" on his wife Hailey Bieber following her recent health scare.

The 25-year-old model suffered a blood clot in her brain earlier this month, and Justin is now determined to be as supportive as he possibly can be.

A source told E! News: "Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her. They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time.

"This weekend, they wanted to spend some time getting out and enjoying themselves."

The loved-up duo - who tied the knot in 2018 - recently stepped out for a double date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in Santa Monica.

Justin, 28, and Hailey "wanted to get out after spending a quiet week at home".

The source added: "He wanted to take her to a nice dinner and for her to spend time with her close friends. It was just what they needed and they had a nice time."

Earlier this month, Hailey revealed via social media that she was hospitalised and treated for a blood clot in the brain.

The blonde beauty made a recovery within hours, but was shocked by what happened.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Hailey shared: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

The model also thanked her fans for the supportive messages they sent to her on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."