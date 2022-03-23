Rachel Zegler has reportedly been invited to be a presenter at the Oscars.

The 20-year-old actress wasn't initially invited to the attend the glitzy awards ceremony, which prompted an online backlash - but she's now been offered the chance to present at the Oscars.

Rachel is currently in London, where she's been filming Disney’s live-action remake of 'Snow White'. But efforts are now being made to rearrange the shoot to allow her to attend the Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rachel previously played Maria Vasquez in the musical drama 'West Side Story'. And although she wasn't personally nominated for an award, her movie is in the running for the Best Picture gong at the Oscars.

Over the weekend, Rachel posted a series of images of herself on Instagram.

In response, one of her followers said: "Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night."

Rachel then replied: "i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel. (sic)"

She later added: "I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess."

The confession prompted a backlash on social media, with fans pointing out that the likes of Tony Hawk and Shaun White have been asked to present at the awards show, while Rachel would watch the ceremony from home.

The actress subsequently addressed the controversy on Twitter.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R (sic)"