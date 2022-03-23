Sandra Bullock feels "blessed" to have "two pretty awesome kids".

The 57-year-old actress recently announced she's taking a break from the movie business in order to spend more time with her adopted kids - Louis, 12, and Laila, ten - and Sandra is full of praise for her children.

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she shared: "A friend of mine once said, 'Be prepared to love and hate something so much at the same time.' But there's always a lot of love.

"My kids are so funny, so strange, so cool, a little too smart for what I'm comfortable for right now."

Sandra also noted that her kids are "turning into people who have opinions".

The Hollywood star joked: "You can't spell in front of them anymore, you can't sidebar because they're listening. They're turning into people who have opinions. And sometimes they don't agree with mine, that bothers me.

"But I love them so much. I was just blessed with two pretty awesome kids. I do want to kill them occasionally, but I won't."

Earlier this month, Sandra revealed she wants to be "24/7" with her children.

The actress is planning to spend much more time at home with her kids in the coming months.

She said: "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

The 'Bird Box' star feels she needs to be "in the place that makes [her] happiest".

Sandra also admitted to being particularly cautious when it comes to her children and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared: "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house."