Jessie Cave has given birth to a baby boy - three weeks after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - has revealed via Instagram that she's given birth to a son called Becker Brown.

Alongside a photo of Brazilian soccer star Alisson Becker, Jessie - who also has Abraham, 17 months, Margot, five, and Donnie, seven, with comedian Alfie Brown - said on the photo-sharing platform: "Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker (sic)"

Alfie also announced the arrival of his baby boy on social media.

The comedy star was asked whether the couple chose the name because of the Liverpool soccer player.

In response, he shared: "I first went for Divock [Origi]. Got vetoed. Jessie and I both love Becker."

Earlier this month, Jessie revealed via Instagram that she'd been hospitalised with COVID-19.

Alongside a photo of herself from the hospital, Jessie wrote: "Triage, once again. Anyone else had COVID in third trimester and had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

In a subsequent post, Jessica added: "Also - has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?"

The actress gave birth to her son Abraham in October 2020. But shortly after he arrived, he was admitted to hospital with COVID.

She wrote on social media at the time: "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. (sic)"