'Riverdale' has been renewed for another season.

The hit teen drama series - which stars the likes of Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes - has been renewed by CW, with the network also renewing shows such as 'The Flash', 'Superman and Lois', 'Kung Fu', 'All American' and 'Nancy Drew' for the 2022-23 TV season.

Mark Pedowitz, the CW chairman and CEO, said: "As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilising some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond.

"These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint."

Meanwhile, Camila Mendes previously confessed that 'Riverdale' is nearing the end of its run.

The 27-year-old actress - who plays Veronica Lodge in the teen drama - said: "I give it another season. I think we'll go through season seven. Here's hoping. We'll see."

Cole Sprouse also suggested the show won't continue for much longer.

The actor - who stars as Jughead Jones - said: "I think just in a straight-up legal sense, contractually it started at seven seasons, which is a pretty standard contract for film and television, so I don't know what happens after that.

"But the world of 'Riverdale' is open-ended enough to kind of flex alongside that."

Cole, 29, ultimately hopes the show manages to finish on the right note.

He explained: "I think the quality of a wonderful programme is knowing how to wrap it up and say, 'Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.'"