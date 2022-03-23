Katie Maloney has filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz one week after announced their breakup.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars confirmed they had called time on their relationship as they took to social media on March 15 after over a decade together.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 35-year-old reality star has now filed for divorce at Los Angeles Superior Court.

The reality television duo - who tied the knot in 2016 after years of dating - had both announced their split on their respective social media accounts.

Katie shared photos with Tom, 39, on Instagram and said in a statement: "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this.

"But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage."

She insisted: "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Kate continued: "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.

"We will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

Meanwhile, Tom penned his own heartfelt message on the site and admitted "this sucks".

He wrote: "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f*****' canned Instagram caption. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful.

"Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok... Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it.

"It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

He continued: "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship.

"I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love Being a better partner."

Since they announced their breakup, Katie has said she is “doing the right thing”.

She recently explained: "I feel very strongly that I'm doing the right thing. But it doesn't make it easier.

"It's really hard not to think about all of the best times and your wedding and everything that's going on.

"But when everything else inside of you, the burning inside of you, is telling you that you deserve more, then you have to listen to that."