Nicola Coughlan missed the 'Bridgerton' premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old actress - who plays Penelope Featherton on the steamy Netflix period drama - took to Instagram to reveal she wouldn't be in attendance at Tuesday night's (22.03.22) big event in London to celebrate the second season ahead of its launch on Friday.

Posting a picture of herself in a white robe with a towel wrapped around her head, she wrote: "My Bridgerton Premiere look- a little different than expected.

"So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night."

The 'Derry Girls' star still got glammed up for the night, with crimson red lipstick, metallic eyeshadow and a gorgeous silver statement necklace.

She jokingly referred to her look as "infectious virus but make it fashion".

Before testing positive, Nicola opened up about 'Brighterton' superfan Kim Kardashian, and the bond they now share.

Reflecting on finding out how much the star loves the show, she told 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)': "It was really crazy.

"I've watched 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' for how many years? I don't know. They were a big reference point for our characters in season one."

She noted the series' costume designer even referred to the cast as the "Kardashians of Regency London".

Nicola said: "You've got this ambitious mama and three daughters … so the fact that then she watched it and loved it was like, very mind-blowing. Crazy."

Kim has even slid into Nicola's DMs, and they have messaged back and forth.

She joked: "We're besties!"

Nicola recently admitted she still can't get her head around A-listers like Kim and Duchess Catherine being such big fans of the drama.

She said: “It’s crazy to think that something you made has been seen by that many people in the world. It’s quite mind-blowing.”