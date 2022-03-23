Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.

Camila Cabello also won Best Cover Song for her rendition of 'good 4 u'.

Foo Fighters took home a stack of prizes, including Rock Artist of the Year, Rock Song of the Year for 'Waiting on a War', and Rock Album of the Year for 'Medicine at Midnight'.

Accepting their Rock Artist of the Year prize, frontman Dave Grohl said via video: "Thank you so much for voting us Best Rock Artist of the Year, iHeartRadio thank you very much. We'd like to thank all our friends and family that we work with. Most of all, the fans and audience that like our music."

Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - were named Best Duo of the Year and also took home R B Song of the Year for 'Leave The Door Open' and R B Album of the Year for 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.

Arguably the biggest prize of the night, Song of the Year, went to Dua Lipa for 'Levitating'.

Lil Nas X was crowned Male Artist of the Year, and gave an inspiring speech about it being "OK to be delusional when you're chasing your dreams".

The 22-year-old megastar - who publicly came out as gay in June 2019 - said: "I wouldn't be where I am right now, in my life and my career, if I weren't delusional. Believing I could drop out of school and become an international success within a year. It's delusional!

"Believing that I could come out of the closet in the height of my career ... to think that I could do that would be delusional!"

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI scooped two prizes for 'Stay', which was named Best Collaboration and also nabbed the iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award.

Elsewhere, Machine Gun Kelly won Alternative Artist of the Year, 2021 'Eurovision' winners Maneskin made Best New Alternative Artist, and Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' scooped Alternative Album of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez was this year's iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient and Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

The star-studded bash was hosted by LL Cool J and saw performances from the likes of Megan, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin.

An abridged list of the winners:

Song of the year: 'Levitating' – Dua Lipa

Female artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Male artist of the year: Lil Nas X

Best duo/group of the year: Silk Sonic

Best collaboration: 'Stay' – The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber

Best new pop artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Alternative artist of the year: Machine Gun Kelly

Best new alternative artist: Maneskin

Alternative song of the year: 'Monsters' – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Album of the Year: 'Happier Than Ever' – Billie Eilish

Rock artist of the year: Foo Fighters

Best new rock artist: Mammoth WVH

Rock Song of the Year: 'Waiting on a War' – Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year: 'Medicine at Midnight' – Foo Fighters

Country artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best new country artist: Lainey Wilson

Country song of the year: 'If I Didn’t Love You' – Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood

Dance artist of the year: David Guetta

Hip-Hop artist of the year: Drake

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'What You Know Bout Love' – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: 'The Off-Season' – J. Cole

R B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan

Best new R B artist: Giveon

R B Song of the Year: 'Leave The Door Open' – Silk Sonic

R B Album of the Year: 'An Evening With Silk Sonic', Silk Sonic

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Best new Latin artist: Grupo Firme

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: Karol G

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award: 'Stay' – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Best fan army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY – BTS

Best music video (socially voted category): 'Butter' – BTS

Best Lyrics (socially voted category): 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)' – Taylor Swift

TikTok Bop of the Year (socially voted category): 'good 4 u' – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album (socially voted category: '30' – Adele