Beyonce and Billie Eilish and Finneas have been confirmed to perform at the Oscars.

Following speculation that the 'Run the World' hitmaker would perform 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard', and the 20-year-old pop star and her brother their Bond theme 'No Time To Die', which are both nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious awards ceremony on March 27, the performers have been confirmed.

Sebastian Yatra and Reba McEntire will also perform 'Dos Oruguitas' and 'Somehow You Do', respectively, from the films 'Encanto' and 'Four Good Days'.

The former track is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the latter Diane Warren, who are also in with a chance of winning the music award.

Reba tweeted: "I’m honored to be performing “Somehow You Do” written by @Diane_Warren at this year’s 94th #Oscars. (sic)"

According to Variety, Beyonce could perform the song - which soundtracks the film about tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams and their father and coach Richard Williams - from a tennis court in Compton, where the sporting icons used to practice with their parent.

The publication, which cited "three individuals with knowledge of the talks" as their sources, suggested Will Smith - who portrays the titular role of their father - could join Beyonce in Compton, California, before heading to Hollywood Boulevard and catching the rest of the show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Van Morrison is also in contention for the prize for his song 'Down to Joy' from 'Belfast'.

Billie recently admitted she is "very nervous and very excited" about attending the Academy Awards.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is looking forward to walking the red carpet next weekend.

She said: “Oh, yeah, we’ll be there, definitely. We’re very nervous and very excited.”

'The Power of the Dog' leads the nominations with 12 nods.

The ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The likes of Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoe Kravtiz, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, and Uma Thurman are among the starry list of presenters.