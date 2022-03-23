New FMV murder mystery game 'Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus?' has arrived.

Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media's latest title in the full-motion video games genre stars 'The Office's Andy Buckley in the titular role, plus Abigail Hardingham, Susannah Doyle, Robbie Kay, Georgia Small and Al Weaver.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Sheil, the game is described as an "eccentric FMV murder mystery with a twist: someone has poisoned Uncle Marcus. Uncover the truth in the yearly family quiz and try to save him before it is too late."

The plot continues: "Every year, Abby's mum has a family quiz on her birthday. It's a long-held tradition, one that brings the whole rich and eccentric family together - and one that Abby dreads. But this year's quiz comes with a shocking difference... as it's about to begin, her beloved Uncle Marcus tells her that he's dying - and someone in the family has poisoned him. Abby is the only one he can trust... You must find out who the murderer is before it is too late."

Filmed during the COVID-19 lockdown in London and Los Angeles, the game comes from the same studios as 'The Complex', 'Five Dates', 'Night Book' and 'Bloodshore'.

Dr David Banner MBE, Executive Producer/Co-Founder, Wales Interactive said: "We're proud to kickstart our 2022 slate of interactive movies with WPMOUM, a quirky murder mystery, co-produced by Good Gate Media, and developed with our in-house narrative tool WIST (Wales Interactive Scripting Tool). As fans of The Office (U.S.) we couldn't be happier to have the hilarious Andy Buckley on-board as well as some familiar FMV fan favourites from the likes of Five Dates and The Complex."

Producer and founder of Good Gate Media, John Giwa Amu added: "Uncle Marcus is Good Gate's first adventure into the murder mystery genre and it's been great to craft our sixth title with Wales Interactive. Award-winning director Steven Sheil has put together an incredible cast and we're excited for the audience to unpick the riddle piece by piece."

'Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus?' is available now on PC Mac (via Steam), iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.