Disney has launched a new website called The Gift of Play to inspire imaginative playtime between parents and their children.

A recent study by the entertaiment giant found that 60 per cent of parents struggle to use their imagination when it comes to playing with their little ones.

As a result, the company has teamed up with The Institute of Imagination, a charity "creating space to re-imagine our world, together", for their new resource, available via disneythegiftofplay.co.uk, where mums and dads can find "beloved stories and characters from Disney, Pixar, 'Star Wars' and Marvel", in a bid to help "reignite their imagination".

The content includes free-to-view videos and guides for sparking the imagination.

For example, The Gift of Play guide features "Disney Princess themed play-starter scenarios" created by parenting experts and theatrical stage-masters, and Disney's classic tales to "stimulate imagination, creativity - and most of all, have fun playing."

Philanthropist and television presenter Katie Piper - who has two young children herself - is the face of the campaign and teamed up with the Disney Stage Masters to show how the magic of Disney can transform playtime.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star, who was turned into Frozen's Elsa and Snow White, said: "Playtime with my children is a welcome escape from reality and we enjoy nothing more than that special time together, making up games and stories with our favourite Disney characters. Parents are going to get so much out of Disney's new Gift of Play pack, they won't run out of enjoyable and easy ways to inspire play together."

The Institute of Imagination said: "Imagination is the starting point for creativity in all areas of human culture and endeavour, but the pressures of modern life mean that opportunities for imaginative play amongst children, and with their parents and carers, can often be neglected. To ensure our children, young people, and indeed adults, develop the skills to be creative and inventive, we believe it is incredibly important we all find the time and space to put our imaginations to work and one of the best ways of doing this is through play. We are so excited to be helping Disney on The Gift of Play initiative."

Sarah Fox, VP Marketing and Communications, Disney Consumer Products, Games Publishing EMEA, said: "We know that shared play between adults and children can be a truly special experience and we want to support families through Disney's The Gift of Play. We hope that through this campaign our characters and stories can inspire parents and caregivers, bringing magic and making memorable experiences through play."

There will be plenty of new material on the website in time for the Easter break in April.

A press release stated: "The Gift of Play website will continue to be updated ahead of the forthcoming Easter break, to help give parents and adults more support and inspiration when enjoying play with children, with featured products available to purchase at leading retailers both in store and online from March 2022."

In the UK, supporting products featured in the guide across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel are available to purchase from Smyths Toys Superstores and Argos nationwide and other leading toy retailers.

Head to disneythegiftofplay.co.uk to start getting more imaginative.