Ewan McGregor actually uses the Force to open doors when he's out in public.

The 50-year-old actor - who will reprise his iconic 'Star Wars' role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming Disney+ series - revealed that he often pretends to use the same Jedi powers as his character to open doors at the supermarket.

He said: "I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little [move]"

The star - who played the role of the legendary Jedi Master throughout the prequel movies between 1999 and 2005 - went on to admit that using the Force in real life is simply for his "own amusement", but he's been left embarrassed on a number of occasions.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing!"

However, Ewan - who has Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jayman and 20, Anouk, 11 with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis as well as nine-month old Laurie with current partner and 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead - quipped that a "Jedi mind trick" doesn't work on his children and that they "don't care" about the Force.

He added: "My kids are totally impervious to the whole Jedi mind trick. They don't care. It doesn't work on them!"

Ewan previously revealed that his portrayal of his Jedi alter ego in the new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series has been inspired by the late Sir Alec Guinness' take on the Jedi Master in the original trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.

He said: "I am a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films. It is a fun thing to try and imagine him as a young guy. I am getting much closer in age to him so it will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere."