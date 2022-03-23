George Clarke is the new face of home security firm Arlo.

The 47-year-old architect and presenter - who is best known for hosting Channel 4's 'The Home Show', 'The Restoration Man' and 'George Clarke's Amazing Spaces' - has teamed up with the supplier of surveillance cameras to give homeowners solutions to keep their properties safe.

Through the partnership, they "aim to educate and empower consumers to protect the things they love by installing DIY smart home security. With insight suggesting cameras are the No.1 burglar deterrent the collaboration will focus on how modern camera technology can help prevent break-ins."

The TV star's new role will see him star in a campaign showcasing Arlo's advanced AI technology.

He's also set to appear at events at key retailers and consumers across the UK, details of which will be confirmed in due course.

Online content will see George offer his tips for "homeowners to feel safe and secure".

George commented: "When it comes to home-security, Arlois a brand I really trust. I talk a lot about designing the perfect home but when it comes to keeping your perfect home safe, many don't know where to start. Feeling safe and secure at home is every homeowner's number one priority and achieving it is incredibly important for our wellbeing."

Senior Marketing Director at Arlo, Adrienne Sharkey-Perves, added: "We are delighted to kick off this long-term partnership with George Clarke this year. We know that security is incredibly personal and we want our consumers to feel complete trust with us. With our cameras not only winning awards but now being recommended by recognisable and trusted home experts, we aim to build consumer confidence in modern security camera solutions as the best way for them to protect their homes".

Arlo proudly offers a wide range of DIY smart security products that range from smart doorbells to floodlight cameras. Arlo's Secure subscription enhances its technology through a suite of smart features from unmissable animal and package detection to notification-reducing activity zones.

The campaign will launch officially from 1st April 2022, with further information available from www.arlo.com.