Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a family night out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker was honoured with the Icon Award at the star-studded bash at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22), and her boyfriend cheered her on in the audience with his son Samuel, 10, and Jennifer's daughter Emme, 14, sat next to the 'Argo' actor.

The 52-year-old singer-and-actress dedicated her win to her fans, and as the cameras turned to Ben, the 49-year-old Hollywood star - who has Samuel, Seraphina, 13, and 16-year-old Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - beamed as he applauded his partner.

The 'Marry Me' star - whose daughter Emme is a twin to Max, her two children with Marc Anthony - said in her acceptance speech: “Because of you I get to do what I love the most in life, and that is the most wonderful blessing.

“That is the gift you give me, and I want to say thank you.”

Meanwhile, it was just reported that the rekindled lovers are splashing out over $50 million on a 10-bedroom estate.

The couple - who got back together last year - are believed to have agreed on a deal to purchase a 20,000 sq ft abode in the Bel Air region of Los Angeles.

The extensive property has plenty of space for all of their kids, with the pair said to be keen for them to all stay there together.

The home - which was listed for sale by billionaire Todd Lemkin for $65 million - also has 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a theatre, gym, his and hers bath, and a pool, and boasts a stunning city view in a very private location surrounded by trees.

According to TMZ, there are still contingencies that must be satisfied before the sale can go through.

The news of the new family home came after it was recently reported the 'Tender Bar' star and his partner are looking for a London base this summer.

A source said: "There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer.

"It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton."

Ben has been tipped to star in the new 'Barbie' movie - which is being shot at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire - and that could be one of the motivating factors behind the decision.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently described her romance with Ben as a "happy, healthy relationship" and thinks they are in a better place since they first dated from 2002 to 2004.

She said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

"I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."