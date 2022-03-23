Dolly Parton is in talks to turn her life story into a biopic.

The 76-year-old music icon has revealed her goals of telling her story on the stage of big screen after plans for a Broadway production were halted by the pandemic.

Appearing on the 'Mr. Nashville Talks' podcast, she said: "We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things.

"I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature.

"Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

The '9 to 5' hitmaker even has some casting ideas and she wanted actress Kristin Chenoweth, 53, to play her on stage.

She added: "I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic.

“I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that... We'd probably have to have - as long as my career has been — like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one."

Meanwhile, Dolly also has someone in mind to play her one-time musical partner Porter Wagoner.

She said: "You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness? Oh goodness, what’s the guy that does 'Ace Ventura'? Jim Carrey.”

The 'Jolene' singer's comments come after it was revealed she is still in the running to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite her wish to "respecfully bow out" as she felt like she didn't "earn the right".

However, the Hall of Fame denied her request while praising the Grammy winner’s “humility” as they explained their scope for recognition is not “defined by any one genre”.

In a post on Twitter last week, they wrote: “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world...

“From its inception, rock roll has had deep roots in rhythm and blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”