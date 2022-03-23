Heidi Montag has claimed Lady Gaga hurt her music career by ending her partnership with RedOne.

The 35-year-old reality star has recalled her interactions with Gaga after she appeared on 'The Hills' in 2009 when she was still an up-and-coming artist, and they were both worked with the producer.

Appearing on the 'Unpopular' podcast, Heidi said: "[RedOne] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing."

She recorded 'Fashion' in the studio, a track which RedOne producer and Gaga wrote.

She added: "He was like, 'I just need to get the consent of the writer.' And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer, because she was a writer on the song.

"And he was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut Fashion with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.'

"And [Gaga's] like, 'Great. Sure, she can have that song.' So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under."

She used the song on 'The View' to promote her clothing line, but she has alleged Gaga then took the song back and recorded her own version for the soundtrack to 2009 movie 'Confessions of a Shopaholic'.

She said: "It's hard because people are like, #I love Lady Gaga!' And I'm like, 'I'm sure she's great but I have not had the best encounter with her.' "

Heidi has even claimed the 'Poker Face' hitmaker stopped her from working with RedOne on any new material.

She alleged: "She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn't work with him anymore if I kept working with him.

"And he's like, 'I'm sorry. She's my writing partner for huge things.' We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord."

She also suggested she was a "potential rival" to Gaga at the time.

Heidi added: "I was in the studio with her producer before she came out, so I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and 'if he takes Heidi that's taking my magic'.

"He wrote Just Dance for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So of course she's not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing."