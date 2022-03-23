Dua Lipa isn't looking for "the one" after her split from Anwar Hadid.

The 26-year-old singer broke up from her long-term boyfriend in December 2021, and now she's ruled out the idea of looking for love again.

Speaking on the 'At Your Service' podcast, she said: "Maybe 'finding the one' isn't the thing for me.

"I think friendship is a much purer relationships. I think about that a lot with my girlfriends, for example.

"I have these amazing relationships with my friends and I can sit and talk to them about anything feel very at peace. They understand me wholeheartedly."

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker admitted she's "never really" been focused on the idea of getting married.

She added: "I've never really thoguht about marriage. Some girls go, 'I've dreamt about what my dress is going to be like on my wedding day' - never something I've envisioned."

Meanwhile, Dua suggested her parents - who are still very much "in love" - are actually to blame for her view on finding romance in the future.

She explained: "My parents are still together and in love, and I'm like, 'Maybe they've just set these unrealistic expectations.'

"I look at that and go, 'I can't have that.' "

Meanwhile, despite her fame and success, Dua has made a concerted effort to keep her private life private, and she's learned to deal with the speculation and interest that surrounds her.

She previously shared: "Something that I’ve realised over time is how little people actually know.

"I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.

"My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."