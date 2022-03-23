Miley Cyrus is "safe" after her plane was struck by lightening and had to make an emergency landing.

The 29-year-old singer and her encourage were on a flight to Asunción, Paraguay when they got caught in a "major unexpected storm", and now she has reassured fans after the scary incident.

Alongside a video of the terrifying storm on Instagram, she wrote: "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción.

"Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay."

Fans have responded with messages of support after hearing the news.

One follower replied: "THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE (sic)"

And another added: "WE LOVE YOU MILEY IM SO HAPPY THAT EVERYONE IS OKAY (sic)"

She is currently performing around South America on the 'Attention' tour, which her most recent show being a performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 19.

She also took to the stage Lollapalooza Chile, where she co-headlined the event with A$AP Rocky and DJ Alesso.

Miley - who is set to finish her South American tour in Brazil - previously wrote about the Chilean date: "I knew that these festivals were going to be extra special because I am so inspired by all of you and inspired by the culture, all of the color and the tradition.

"And I love... a culture that respects and honors everything that was before us...

"I see a lot of evolution also, I see a lot of Pride flags out here... I see a lot of cute boys with some makeup on, a little bit more makeup than me if that's humanly possible.

"I wanted to put together a show that, like you, honors every part of my history, my present and my future."