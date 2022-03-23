Dannii Minogue broke down in tears as she paid tribute to "Mr. Sunshine" Shane Warne.

The 50-year-old singer started crying as she remembered her late friend after the cricketing legend died suddenly aged 52 earlier this month.

Speaking during Australian broadcaster Channel Seven's tribute to the sporting icon, she said: "Shane, I miss you so much. Can't believe you're not here, Mr Sunshine."

Dannii also recalled her fellow Aussie's charitable side, which included phoning up fans in need to help them through "a hard time".

She added: "All these little stories we have where he would just randomly, you know, somebody would say, "My friend's going through a hard time and he's a Warnie fan'.

"And he would say, 'Just ring him now. Get him on the phone'.

"So, it didn't have to be for a charity as such, he was just very concerned about people being happy and him being able to, you know, help create that joy or that smile and spread that sunshine."

Shane - who was previously engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley - was laid to rest in his native Australia last weekend.

He was later remembered at his beloved St Kilda Football Club in Moorabbin, in a service attended by 80 mourners including his three children – daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson 22 - and retired Australia cricket captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

An autopsy that took place following Warne's passing confirmed that the cricketer died from natural causes.

Following the sad news of his death, Dannii took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend with a selfie of them together.

She wrote: "I am devastated to wake up to the news that Shane Warne has passed. My heart breaks for his family and friends.

"He was such a light and energy in the room. He was always lovely to my whole family. He knew that I didn't have a clue about cricket, but he liked that.

"To me, he was just Shane. I can still hear him say, 'Hey Disco, how are you?' "