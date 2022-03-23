Lewis Hamilton thinks his "purpose" is more than "just being a race car driver."

The 37-year-old Formula One star is hoping to encourage "real progression" in the racing sport as he is "able apply pressure in an uncomfortable way" in order to "spark change".

He said: "That's my role here I think to continue to hold those conversations, sit with Stefano [Domenicali, CEO] and say what are you doing and how can we work together? I've got this platform and I am able to apply pressure in an uncomfortable way sometimes but also it is a real opportunity to spark that change and that for me is more rewarding than any championship."

The racing star - who holds the records for the most wins at Formula One with 103 under his belt - went on to explain that his "goal" over the coming years is see female engineer which he will inspire any future children he may have and wantss to "re-evaluate" his life.

He told Sky Sports News: "My goal is that in the next five, ten years you're looking back at the sport and I am watching TV, hopefully with my kids, and they see young women engineers and mechanics and they'll know there is an opportunity.

"I want to re-evaluate my life, to re-evaluate where I am and I came to the realisation that I'm not going to let that define my career, it's one moment but there's going to be other great moments moving forward."

Lewis explained that winning world champions "doesn't change anything" and ultimately thinks is purpose is "not just being a racing car driver."

I think as I started getting older, I started thinking I am winning these Championships but what does it really mean and I realised that these championships are very rewarding personally but they're not changing anything. I guess I really discovered my purpose, it's not just being a racing driver."