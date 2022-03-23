Margaret Qualley prefers acting to fashion modelling.

The ‘Maid’ star - who is the daughter of ‘Groundhog Day’ star Andie MacDowell and property contractor Paul Qualley - adores how acting is “so scary” and embracing that makes your work “better”.

The 27-year-old model-turned-actress told AnOther magazine: “What I love about acting is that it’s so scary. The messier you are, the more mistakes you make, the more vulnerable you are, the better it is.”

Margaret admitted to being “really hard” when he used juggle her modelling career.

She said: “I was really hard on myself when I was in high school and modelling, and just trying to be perfect at everything.”

The ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ star spilled about being a “victim” of strict casting requirements body requirements, calling it “a dark, ugly place to exist”.

“Hopefully now there’s more body inclusivity and celebrating all of the variations of bodies. It’s wild that we shift through people with the same criteria in mind, that people have checklists. I’ve been a victim of that, and it’s a dark, ugly place to exist.

The Netflix star left modelling after four months after she “realised it wasn’t good for me.”

Following this, her then-boyfriend Nat Wolff - who starred in ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ - took her to an acting class that she “loved” because it taught her she could make a career about opening up her much-repressed feelings.

Margaret said: “The thing that I loved was that back then I didn’t give myself permission to have many feelings in life. I was an incredibly disciplined, controlled person, that didn’t talk very much, and nodded a lot, and never broke the rules. So I didn’t have permission to do anything or have any feelings, basically. And then I went to an acting class and I got really mad, got really sad and had all the feelings. And I was like, ‘This is great! I could try to get paid to do this – that would be nuts.’ And I still feel that way.”

Margaret also shared it was “terrifying” to introduce her current boyfriend Jack Antonoff - the longtime record producer collaborator and pal of Taylor Swift - to her parents.