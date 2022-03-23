Marc Jacobs loves Dover Street Market “anywhere in the world”.

The 58-year-old fashion designer loves the store - that sells brands such Comme de Garcons, Balenciaga, Celine and Gucci - but has a special palace for the original “mother lode” outlet in London.

Marc told the Evening Standard Magazine: "Dover Street Market anywhere in the world is great, but the London one is like the mother lode of all Dover Streets. I think in London you really see more than anywhere else in the world a huge enthusiasm and love for fashion. You see it on so many different levels, whether people are fashion people or whether they are just kids who are into some kind of scene or music or whatever — it’s just always been that way. I mean, culturally I think New York, London and Tokyo are the street fashion capitals of the world. Everyone who works at Dover Street Market, everyone who goes in there, is cool and very stylish.”

When the fashionista - who has run his eponymous line since the 90s - is in the UK’s capital he loves to ring up his “dear friend” supermodel Kate Moss, who he “doesn’t get to see very much”.

Marc - who has been married to his husband Charly Defrancesco since 2019 - said: “I’ve got a lot of friends who live here and I don’t get to see very much of them. So, you know, I wouldn’t say I call her to go out and have fun, but I always look forward to seeing Kate. My dear friend Kate [Moss].”

After being asked if what building he would purchase and reside in, the former Louis Vuitton creative director opted to just have a his “own place in Claridges,” the Mayfair luxury hotel.

Marc said: “I wouldn’t buy it, but I feel really comfortable at Claridge’s. I’ve been staying there for decades and they’ve just renovated it. I certainly wouldn’t buy the building, but I would be very happy to own a place within Claridge’s where I can just have a closet of my stuff and come and go as I please.”