Daisy Lowe, Daniel Fletcher, Martin Kemp, Priya Ahluwalia and Miquita Oliver are collaborating with Diet Coke and London Fashion Week to celebrate their new campaign.

They have joined up with the fizzy drink for their ‘Love What You Love’, - a celebration of doing what you love, no matter what anyone else thinks or what magazines tell you is in style - to create an array of movies discussing what makes the sartorial cut for them.

The first video will launch on model Daisy Lowe’s social media on Thursday (24.03.22) where the Chanel model will discuss her influences in an Instagram Live.

Senior Brand Manager, Omar Sadiq-Baig is “really excited” to celebrate the free-spirit of Diet Coke's most dedicated drinkers.

He said: “We are really excited to launch the new Love What You Love global campaign, created to celebrate the positive and unapologetic attitude of Diet Coke’s core, loyal fanbase who ‘love what they love’.

“For almost 40 years, London Fashion Week has been at the forefront of the global fashion calendar. Renowned for celebrating the best of British fashion - from catwalk shows to immersive digital presentations – it provides a platform to showcase some of the industry’s biggest names and most exciting talent debuts on the global stage.

“With our new campaign and on-pack partnership with London Fashion Week in GB, we aim to inspire and reward our loyal fans. Because loving what you love is always in fashion, and that is something worth celebrating.”

In addition, Diet Coke have celebrated the campaign by announcing a year-long sponsorship of London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay partnership, making them the official soft drink sponsor of the biggest bi-annual festival of the British fashion calendar.

The British Fashion Council is “delighted” to be working with the soda.

Their CEO, Caroline Rush CBE said: “We are delighted to partner with Diet Coke to support the new ‘Love What You Love’ campaign. Diet Coke is a brand synonymous with fashion, design, and style, and has been present throughout the years at LFW. Whilst the fashion industry is reigniting the love of its own creative spirit, this unique partnership is the perfect fit for fans of Diet Coke and fashion.”

As well, through the 14th March and 8th May, purchases of Diet Coke can lead to potentially winning of 1000s of prizes, including luxury shopping vouchers, weekends away in London and tickets to fashion shows. The once-in-a-lifetime grand prize - worth £15,000 - is a exclusive design workshop with fashion designer Daniel Fletcher and a chance to attend his show with a plus-one on an all-expense paid trip.

To become eligible to snag victory, all you have to do is scan the QR code on promotional packs of Diet Coke.

Visit to coke.co.uk/fashion for more information around the on-pack promotion and global partnership.