Avril Lavigne wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift

© BANG Media International

Tags

Avril Lavigne wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old pop punk star - who shot to fame as a teenager back in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Sk8er Boi' and 'Complicated' - was asked about the possibility of working with the 'All Too Well' superstar and admitted that she is "down" for a collaboration.

She said: "I mean, Taylor's amazing! Anything could happen. I'm down!"

The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker - who returned to the music scene with new album 'Love Sux' back in February - also revealed she was congratulated on her comeback by Taylor years after they duetted together on stage.

Speaking at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was so sweet! And she's lovely. We sang 'Complicated' up on stage on her ['1989'] tour and then when my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album."

The note was shared by Avril on Instagram at the beginning of March alongside a bouquet of tulips and roses to celebrate the release of 'Love Sux',which landed in the Top 10 in the US and hit number three in the UK charts.

It read: "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you."Your forever fan, Taylor.(sic)

Avril is dating fellow musician Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith - and went on to gush about how her beau helped her create her new album, and noted he will be accompanying her on her upcoming tour.

She said: "[Mod Sun and I] made the album together, we co-wrote the songs. He's coming out on tour with me, and we're super creative together. So it's really fun!

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend