Avril Lavigne wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old pop punk star - who shot to fame as a teenager back in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Sk8er Boi' and 'Complicated' - was asked about the possibility of working with the 'All Too Well' superstar and admitted that she is "down" for a collaboration.

She said: "I mean, Taylor's amazing! Anything could happen. I'm down!"

The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker - who returned to the music scene with new album 'Love Sux' back in February - also revealed she was congratulated on her comeback by Taylor years after they duetted together on stage.

Speaking at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was so sweet! And she's lovely. We sang 'Complicated' up on stage on her ['1989'] tour and then when my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album."

The note was shared by Avril on Instagram at the beginning of March alongside a bouquet of tulips and roses to celebrate the release of 'Love Sux',which landed in the Top 10 in the US and hit number three in the UK charts.

It read: "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you."Your forever fan, Taylor.(sic)

Avril is dating fellow musician Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith - and went on to gush about how her beau helped her create her new album, and noted he will be accompanying her on her upcoming tour.

She said: "[Mod Sun and I] made the album together, we co-wrote the songs. He's coming out on tour with me, and we're super creative together. So it's really fun!