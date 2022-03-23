Maggie Gyllenhaal says her "entire life has changed" as a result of her Oscar nominations.

The 44-year-actress made her directorial debut with 2021 psychological drama 'The Lost Daughter', which has received nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards - and she has loved learning from those in the industry who are more experienced.

She said: "It feels like my entire life has totally changed. My favourite part of the whole [awards season experience] has been meeting people whose films I love, hearing from people who have way more experience than I do, how they're thinking about film, what they're working on, how they work. It's really been cool; I'm being included in that community."

The 'Dark Knight' actress directed Olivia Colman in 'The Lost Daughter', which tells the story of a college professor who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy.

Maggie has found there is a "conscious effort" being made to make room for women in the film industry.

She told PEOPLE: "I think a conscious effort is being made in our industry to make more space for us. As a united group, we are very powerful."

Her feelings were echoed by 'Zola' writer and director Janicza Bravo, who was speaking to the outlet along with Maggie on a panel ahead of the Oscars, which are due to take place on Sunday (27.03.22.)

Janicza said: " I had to pave my own way in an industry that had not made room for me. I had been raised to think in terms of scarcity and now I know there's more land to be had Because there's so few of us [female filmmakers] already, right. It's same with directors of colour. You're not going to have two women directors a part of the conversation for best director. Or you're not going to have two black people in conversation for this. I mean, it's so goofy, but it is how it's been."