Diego Maradona has been removed from ‘FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’, EA Sports has confirmed.

The Argentine football legend – who passed away in November 2020 aged 60 – featured in ‘FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team game mode as a FUT Icon, with four separate Icon player cards representing Maradona throughout different stages in his career: from Base Icon – Mid Icon – Prime Icon – Prime Icon Moments.

Now, however, through an in-game message, EA Sports has confirmed that Maradona has been suspended from ‘FIFA 22’ following a legal dispute.

The in-game message reads: “Due to a third party legal dispute, we must suspend Diego Maradona from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team Packs, Ultimate Draft and the Soccer Aid World XI team.

“As such, Diego Maradona Icon Items will no longer be made available in Packs, SBCs and FUT Draft, and their price range has been fixed until further notice.

“We share our fans’ disappointment and hope to bring one of football’s greatest icons back in the game at some point in the future.”