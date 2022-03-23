A ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ aim assist bug has been fixed, developer Sledgehammer Games has announced.

Back in December 2021 during Season One of the game, players had reported that aim assist was not functioning properly. Now, after months of testing and investigation, Sledgehammer Games have announced that they found the cause for the bug and have released a fix.

In a Twitter thread, the developer explained: “During Vanguard Season One, we began to monitor reports from players that Aim Assist was not always functioning properly. Today, we are optimistic we have fixed a bug that caused Aim Assist to intermittently deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

“When functioning properly, the Aim Assist system analyzes every frame of the game to determine if it should activate, based on whether an enemy is currently in sight. We call this a “player visibility check”.”

Sledgehammer went on to say that the aim assist bug resulted from the system skipping the “player visibility check”, resulting in aim assist potentially deactivating multiple times during a gunfight.

They later explained that with the fix in ‘Vanguard’, “the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended.”

It was also revealed that the aim assist fix would also be coming to ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ within the coming weeks.