Gordon Ramsay sent one of his chefs to help out a short-staffed school dinner lady after she made a plea on live radio.

The celebrity chef was a guest on the 'Radio 2 Breakfast Show' on Wednesday morning (23.03.22) when dinner lady Tina rang in to ask for help as two other kitchen-based staff members were off sick at Edward Peake Middle School in Bedfordshire, south east England.

Gordon was quick to answer Tina's plea and rang one of his cooks, Rob Roy Cameron, who headed over to the educational establishment to lend a hand, and he also put on a cooking demonstration for the kids.

During a call to the radio, Tina said: "I’m cooking here on my own. I’m working here in a school kitchen and my chef has gone off sick, I’ve got another one off with Covid and just wondered if Gordon would help me today, give me a hand after his interview?"

Gordon said: "Darling if I did have the time I’d be in Bedfordshire, I promise you, in a heartbeat, but I can send a chef there if you wish?

Tina replied: "Oh yeah, lovely, that’d be great."

Presenter Vernon Kay - who is sitting in for Zoe Ball, who has COVID - then asked Gordon if he was serious about sending a chef.

He replied: "Course I’m serious, I don’t want the kids to go [hungry]. Honestly I’ll make a call now and send one of my guys there. I promise you."

Tina said: "Oh my god, OK. There’s only me, at the moment, there’s only me and I’ve made 195 muffins and I’m prepping the veg. I’ve got the potatoes in. I’m on it.

"He can help me serve as well because I’m on my own serving so that’d be great."

Gordon said: "If you need help, I promise you I’ll get help sorted out this morning."

The 'Kitchen Nightmares' star kept his word and later in the day, the school tweeted: "Here’s an appreciation post for @GordonRamsay @BBCRadio2 and Chef Rob Roy Cameron for helping us out in the kitchen today! #TeamPeake #AppreciationPost #ThankYou (sic)"

'Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars' starts Thursday 31st March at 9pm on BBC One.