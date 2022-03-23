Jessica Simpson dressed up as Barbie for her daughter's birthday party.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has kids Birdie Mae, three, Ace Knute, eight, and Maxwell Drew, nine, with husband and former sports star Eric Johnson - threw a tutu-themed party for her youngest on Sunday (19.03.22), the day after her birthday, and dressed up as the iconic Mattel doll to celebrate.

Alongside a picture of herself and Birdie Mae at the party, Jessica wrote: "This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration! (sic)"

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker dressed up in a hot pink blazer, pink mini dress, and blush peep-toe sandals and matching pink sandals as she posed for her picture as Barbie, and she said her daughter fell asleep in her birthday outfit.

She told her 5.8m followers: "Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu.

Thank you @balloonandpaper for mesmerizing all of us with stunning rainbow installations, and @xobloom for the gorgeous florals. @whambamevents- thank you for creating the vision, talent and passion to working so hard to creating the perfect day. (sic)"

The former reality star went on to claim that the tot is "everyone's favourite person" as she thanked everyone that helped her celebrate the "perfect day".

She added: "Birdie is everyone's favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird. Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles (sic)"