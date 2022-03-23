Jamie Lee Curtis excited to be officiating daughter’s wedding in custom World of Warcraft costume

Jamie Lee Curtis says it’s “really exciting” to be officiating her daughter’s wedding in a custom World of Warcraft costume.

The ‘Halloween’ star revealed that the festivities - along with the cosplay element - will include “a beautiful picnic in the background”.

While appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Tuesday (22.03.22), the 63-year-old actress told the 54-year-old presenter: “It’s really exciting. We’re going to have a beautiful picnic in the backyard, and I’m really excited.”

Jamie - who shares the blushing bride-to-be Ruby, 26, and her other daughter Annie, 35, with her husband Christopher Guest, 74 - said it has brought her "to tears" that both their kids' weddings have taken place in the couple's garden.

She added: “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

The ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ star detailed her outfit - which is the video game character Jaina Proudmoore - that she got “for a nice sum of money”, but is concerned it might be delayed due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which was prompted when President Vladimir Putin invaded the neighbouring country a month ago, as the garment is coming from Russia.

Jamie said: “Her name is Jaina Proudmoore. It’s a game. She’s an admiral. And so I went on Etsy and wrote ‘Jaina Proudmoore costume’ and up came a woman who had the costume. I said, ‘Great’. You know, we exchanged communication.

“I paid her a nice sum of money for this and all is going great. I sent her my measurements. Everything was okay until a month ago, two or three weeks ago, I got an email from her. She said there may be a delay in sending the costume. I said, ‘Okay, that’s fine, a week or two is fine.'

"The costume is coming from Russia. She is a seamstress in Russia who is making my daughter's, my, cosplay wedding outfit."

Jimmy quipped: "Well, she'd better get that to you."

After discussing a contingency plan - potentially borrowing one from a Hollywood film set - the 'Trading Places' star clarified there is no World of Warcraft "theme" to the nuptials, but it is "a cosplay wedding".

