Jackie Cruz has given birth to twins.

The former ‘Orange is the New Black’ star revealed in December she and husband Fernando Garcia were expecting a boy and a girl and on Wednesday (23.03.22), she confirmed the "healthy and beautiful" babies have arrived.

Jackie shared a pregnancy photo and a picture of the twins' feet and wrote on Instagram: "Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment. I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time.

"My Babies are healthy and beautiful.

"I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, México surrounded by nature and Love. (sic)"

Fernando also shared a photo with the twins in their car seats on is own Instagram page.

He captioned the post: "A man never truly understands the meaning of life until he has a family of his own. God is great."

When she revealed she was pregnant the 35-year-old star explained she had had some "issues" conceiving.

She said: “It’s been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly. I’ve had some issues with fertility.”

The couple were conflicted on how to conceive, with Fernando preferring the “natural” method at first but Jackie being unconvinced it would work, and they sought help from a medical professional.

The ‘Good Girls’ star explained: “Going to doctors, they want you to take all this medicine. My husband, he’s really into just being natural and believing you can do it.

"I was against it. I was like, 'No, I want this now.' But he was like, 'No, come on. Give your body a chance. This is what the woman is made for.'

"But some people are different. Some people have to take fertility [medication], but we wanted to try natural first. And of course, if that didn't work, there were other avenues."