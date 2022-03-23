Justin Bieber has filed to dismiss a defamation lawsuit he filed against two women who accused him of sexual assault.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker's legal team submitted paperwork in Los Angeles last Friday (18.03.22) asking for the action he originally took in 2020 to be dropped.

Although no official reason has been given for why Justin wants to drop the case against the two women - who alleged in 2010 that he had violated them in 2014 and 2015 respectively - sources told TMZ he opted to do so because he "felt he'd made his point and wanted to move on".

The 28-year-old singer - who is married to Hailey Bieber - was accused by a woman known only as Danielle of sexually assaulting her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Texas in March 2014 and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against her and a second female, known as Kadi, who alleged he had assaulted her the following year.

When the 'Yummy' hitmaker first denied the allegations, he also provided proof he was elsewhere at the time of the first claim against him, and said in his legal case he has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove both sexual assault claims are nothing but "outrageous, fabricated lies".

Danielle had originally claimed she was sexually assaulted in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX on March 9, 2014 after a music event, but Justin could prove that whilst he was in the city on the date of the alleged incident, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or even have a room there, and was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time.

Justin instead believed Danielle fabricated her allegations based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.

In Kadi's original accusation, she alleged Justin assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at around 2:30 AM on May 5, 2015, but the 'Love Yourself' singer also insists this is factually impossible.

Justin claimed he was in New York City in May 2015 for the Met Gala, but attended a private after-party where he stayed until 4am, and said there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back him up.