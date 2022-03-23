Nicolas Cage and his wife have chosen names for their baby.

The 'Pig' actor - who already has Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationship - and his spouse Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together and they are planning to name the tot Akira Francesco if it is a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl, in honour of the 58-year-old star's late father August Coppola and his uncle, director Francis Ford Coppola.

Nicolas explained to America's GQ magazine: “Augie was my father's nickname.

"And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco."

The 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' star carries a picture of Riko's ultrasound with him everywhere.

He said: "I think it's so sweet. It's like a little edamame. A little bean.”

Nicolas married Riko in Las Vegas in 2021, making her his fifth wife, and he explained his frequent trips down the aisle are because he is "a romantic".

He gushed: “I am a romantic, and when I'm in love, I want to give that person everything I can.

"It's my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me."

The 'Con Air' actor insisted he won't ever marry again.

He vowed: “I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

Nicolas' "best friend" is his cat, a Maine coon named Merlin, and he admitted he sometimes mistakes his "loving" pet's affections for his wife when he's in bed.

He said: "He's so kind and so loving. Sometimes he puts his arm around me when he's sleeping, and I think it's my wife, and I go, ‘Oh, Riko.’ And then it's Merlin.”