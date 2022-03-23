Shanna Moakler is not pregnant.

The 46-year-old model - who has 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with ex-husband Travis Barker and 22-year-old Atiana with her former partner Oscar De La Hoya - revealed earlier this month she was expecting her fourth child, but she's now discovered the diet pills she was taking her caused her to have a "false positive test".

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “OK, I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for ‘Big Brother.'

“It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive.”

But Shanna admitted having more children in the future is “not out of the question for me.”

The former Miss USA had announced her pregnancy just a week after her on/off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, 29, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

She said at the time: “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Following the alleged altercation - which led to Ryan being dropped by his talent agency - Shanna admitted she needed to "move forward" with her life without him.

She said: "I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend. I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward."

And her daughter Alabama called for Matthew to get help.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Just texted my mom. I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay. That man needs serious help!”