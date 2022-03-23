'Real Housewives of New York City' is being rebooted and recast.

Bravo are searching for a diverse group of friends from the city to take centre stage in the upcoming season 14 of the hit reality show but have not yet confirmed if they will appear alongside any of the women from season 13, which included Eboni K. Williams, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney.

Executive producer Andy Cohen hailed the decision a "real gift to the fans".

He told Variety: "You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.

"There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.

"We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

There are no confirmed dates to start filming the reboot because Andy thinks it is important to get the casting "right" first.

He said: "I feel like we want to get the cast right. We just want to get it right. So that’s the focus right now. I don’t want to back into a production date. Because I want this to succeed; it’s too important to too many people."

In addition, Bravo have also revealed plans for a 'Real Housewives of New York City' throwback series featuring some of the favourite cast members from previous years, though no casting decisions have been made yet and Andy declined to say who he would like to be involved.

Season 13 of 'RHONY', which ended last August, was the first not to have a reunion episode since the programme began in 2008.

Ramona and Luann recently appeared on spin-off series 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' and the upcoming second season will feature former 'RHONY' stars Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin.