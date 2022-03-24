Jodie Turner-Smith is "experiencing life again" with her daughter.

The 'Anne Boleyn' actress - who has 23-month-old Janie with husband Joshua Jackson - has found being a parent "humbling" because she gets to watch the little girl discover new things about the world every day.

She told AnOther magazine: "It's incredible to watch a person gain an understanding of the world and be beside them as they conceive of every single thing.

"It's like experiencing life again, because you are seeing them discover a tree, the ocean, a shark. We were looking at sharks in the water today – we're in the Bahamas.

"One of the best parts about parenting is that you get to learn everything again because you see the world anew through innocent, fresh eyes. It's humbling and beautiful and exciting – and it's really emotional."

The 35-year-old actress paid tribute to her own mother and admitted she has learned a lot about parenting from her.

She said: "I feel so lucky that I have my Mom with me to not only just be there for my daughter, but to teach me how to be a Mom.

"My mother is a really, really good mother. And now I have her teaching me how to mother my daughter."

And Jodie is very thankful that her mother and daughter have a close relationship because it wasn't something she had with her own grandmothers.

She added: "I never had a close relationship with my grandmas. So the fact that my daughter is really close with her grandma literally makes me cry every time I think about it.

"To me, the concept of someone being close to their grandma was like a movie and TV thing. It wasn't real life. I'm just happy to create that world for my daughter. It really does take a village. And I have so many people helping me make it happen."