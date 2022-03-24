Kim Kardashian's daughter "complains" about her outfits.

The SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with ex-husband Kanye West - admitted her eldest child is "very opinionated" about her mom's wardrobe and gets annoyed when the 41-year-old beauty wears "too much black".

Speaking at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, Kim said: “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me.

"[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

It may come as a surprise that North isn't a fan of Kim's black wardrobe because the 'Kardashians' star previously revealed her eldest daughter is a "full goth girl".

She said: "[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and make- up.

"All my kids are so different. North is like goth - she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl.

"Saint is like video game, tech wiz - like, amazing. And Psalm is really into ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Cars’. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl - that's her."

Kim - who is dating Pete Davidson - previously revealed North likes to taunt her about her "ugly" house.

She said: “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It's all white. Who lives like this?'

"She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean because I like my house."