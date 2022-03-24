Scott Disick and Pete Davidson "have become good friends".

The 38-year-old TV star and Pete, 28, have developed a strong friendship over recent months and Kim Kardashian - Pete's girlfriend - thinks the pair are "cute" when they're together.

A source explained: "They have become good friends. They both have the best sense of humour and it's always fun when they are together."

Scott - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney Kardashian - has "welcomed Pete into the family" since he started dating Kim in 2021.

By contrast, there is a "mutual distance" between Scott and Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker.

An insider told E! News: "Travis is also around at family events so they cross paths a lot. They are cordial but don't have a close relationship."

Scott's lingering feelings for Kourtney, 42, make it tough for him to be around his ex and Travis.

The source said: "Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney. He's not over it."

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement last year.

But Scott - who split from Kourtney in 2015 - is still struggling to come to terms with the situation, and has experienced a "very difficult" time since Kourtney announced the news to the world.

A source previously said: "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him. He's looking for support right now."

Scott has actually spent quite a lot of time with Kim since the news was announced via social media, and the brunette beauty is said to have been sympathetic to his situation.

The insider added: "She's been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands."