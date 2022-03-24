Maggie Gyllenhaal: Women in the film industry are used to working with less

© BANG Media International

Tags

Maggie Gyllenhaal thinks female filmmakers are "used to working with less".

The 44-year-old star admitted to working with a "tiny" budget while making her acclaimed drama film 'The Lost Daughter', and she also confessed that the shoot was a little bit chaotic behind the scenes.

Maggie - who wrote and directed the film - shared: "We needed another day and a half. I like wildness. I don’t like insanity. And there was a little bit of insanity."

The actress-turned-director ultimately wishes women in the movie industry were given "a little more space and time".

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Even when I made films as an actress [with stories] about women, when we had no money: ‘Fine, fine, we’ll just make do with what we have.’ I really hope that we can have a little more space and time [in the future]."

Maggie recently admitted that her "entire life has changed" as a result of her Oscar nomination.

'The Lost Daughter' has been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay gong at the upcoming ceremony, and Maggie admits it's a landmark moment in her career.

She shared: "It feels like my entire life has totally changed.

"My favourite part of the whole [awards season experience] has been meeting people whose films I love, hearing from people who have way more experience than I do, how they're thinking about film, what they're working on, how they work. It's really been cool; I'm being included in that community."

Maggie also acknowledged that the landscape for women in the film industry is slowly improving.

She said: "I think a conscious effort is being made in our industry to make more space for us. As a united group, we are very powerful."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend