Sharon Horgan is reportedly dating Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

The 51-year-old actress has been a fan of Tim, 54, since she was a teenager and their friendship has now developed into a romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Sharon and Tim have kept their relationship low-key but it didn’t stop them having a kiss next to a busy road in London.

"They seemed lost in each other and didn’t appear to care who saw them."

Sharon - who has Sadhbh, 18, and Amer, 13, with her ex-husband Jeremy Rainbird - got to know Tim after he took to Twitter to praise her hit sitcom 'Catastrophe'.

Speaking about their friendship, Tim previously said: "We’ve had a little journey of meeting up at music festivals, and Sharon came to see us play in New York."

Meanwhile, Sharon previously admitted she leans on her own life experiences for her comedy.

The actress - who wrote 'Catastrophe' alongside Rob Delaney - feels more connected to her work when it relates to her own life.

She explained: "I feel when I write about what’s either going on in my life or has gone on in my life, I just connect to it way more, have more stuff to say. It also provides me with a little extra therapy, getting stuff down on the page.

"I really want to write about what it is to be a woman of a certain age whose life is changing. And I want there to be a teenagers’ element to it. But I don’t want to write about my girls, because I think that’s just not fair.

"Also, I don’t want to start watching them the way I watch everyone else. You know, when you’re in the moment, but also part of your brain is thinking, 'I must scribble that down later.'"