Elon Musk hopes Starship's first orbital flight test will take place in May.

The billionaire businessman's firm SpaceX is planning to test out the next-generation rocket to ensure it's capable and safe enough to take astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

Already, they've switched to Raptor 2 engines and Musk has vowed that they will have 39 "flightworthy engines" ready by April.

He tweeted this week: "First Starship orbital flight will be with Raptor 2 engines, as they are much more capable and reliable.

"We'll have 39 flightworthy engines built by next month, then another month to integrate, so hopefully May for orbital flight test."

The Super Heavy Booster and Starship prototypes are unlikely to be used for the first flight.

What's more, SpaceX is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to sign off an environmental review and issue a license for the trip.

This has been delayed but it's now expected to be complete by March 28.

If it does not meet the environmental standards, then this could delay the launch by several months.

Starship was built with the intention to be fully reusable with low operating costs.