Pamela Anderson feels "excited and scared" to make her Broadway debut.

The 54-year-old actress will play Roxie Hart in 'Chicago', and Pamela has confessed to having mixed feelings about starring on Broadway.

Pamela - who has Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - shared: "I'm excited and scared out of my mind. My kids are grown. [Producer] Barry Weissler called and said, 'It's time' and it is."

Pamela admits starring in the show is a "little intimidating" - but she's determined to make the most of the opportunity.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I needed something like this in my life at this moment. I really wanted to sink my teeth into something and I just really needed it.

"It's a crazy experience, just throwing yourself into something with the singing, the dancing, and the acting, the theatre people around you. There is so much talent. It's a little intimidating, but I like doing scary things."

The former 'Baywatch' star also revealed her kids have been acting like "cheerleaders" since she joined the cast.

Pamela explained: "I'm just eating it up. I never would have thought I would even have the opportunity to do something like this, so I'm not gonna let myself down, number one, but I'm not gonna let anybody down. I'm not gonna let Barry down, my family down.

"My kids are my cheerleaders. Brandon’s here with me today and he's like, 'It's time, mom. You deserve it.' As soon as you realise you deserve something, it comes."

Meanwhile, Lily James recently hailed Pamela as an "icon".

The actress plays Pamela in the TV drama series 'Pam and Tommy', and Lily admits she felt under pressure in the role.

She said: "It's always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she's such an icon."