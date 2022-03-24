Twitter users on iOS can now record their own GIFs on the app.

The micro-blogging site now lets iPhone and iPad users express themselves by creating their own animated images to share on the social media platform.

A Twitter spokesperson told Mashable: "We view GIF capture as a feature that gives people another media-forward way to creatively express themselves.

"For our creators, GIF capture will also serve as a new tool to produce entertaining content for their audience on Twitter."

Android users won't be left out, with the new feature set to be added at a later date.